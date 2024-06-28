Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Down to $2.73

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.67. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 43,306 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 189,815 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 147.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 577,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 344,055 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 518,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 167,543 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 466,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

