Insider Selling: Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) CMO Sells 94,018 Shares of Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) CMO Katelyn Watson sold 94,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $253,848.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 478,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Talkspace Stock Down 0.4 %
TALK opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $393.67 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.23. Talkspace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.92.
Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Talkspace
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.
