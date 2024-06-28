Insider Selling: Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) CMO Sells 94,018 Shares of Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) CMO Katelyn Watson sold 94,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $253,848.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 478,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Talkspace Stock Down 0.4 %

TALK opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $393.67 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.23. Talkspace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

About Talkspace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Talkspace in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 53,648.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

