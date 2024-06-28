P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $348 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.14.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $182.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

