Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Provident Financial

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Provident Financial stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.41. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.