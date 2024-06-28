The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.76) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.30) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,178.33 ($14.95).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,085 ($13.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,194.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,105.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,163.82. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 892.40 ($11.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.30).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 6.95 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,692.31%.

In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.51) per share, with a total value of £10,117.50 ($12,834.58). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

