SIG (LON:SHI) Given New GBX 24.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SIG (LON:SHI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 27.10 ($0.34) to GBX 24.10 ($0.31) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 23 ($0.29) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,200 ($40.59) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 25.10 ($0.32) on Thursday. SIG has a 1 year low of GBX 20.65 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.36 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.72. The stock has a market cap of £291.16 million, a PE ratio of -625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total transaction of £131,465.60 ($166,771.03). In other SIG news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,751.62). Also, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total value of £131,465.60 ($166,771.03). Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

