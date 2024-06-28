Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Hits New 52-Week High at $192.20

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 192.20 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.40), with a volume of 1753268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £656.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,816.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

