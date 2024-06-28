Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 972 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 120.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $244.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.24. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $260.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.