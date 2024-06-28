FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

FAPR stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $554.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

