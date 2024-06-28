Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,396,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $533.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.27. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

