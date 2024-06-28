Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $70.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.