SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $722,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,635,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 63,542 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $140.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $145.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.62.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

