Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $440,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM stock opened at 166.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 123.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 109.89. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 177.31.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. ARM’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 103.68.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

