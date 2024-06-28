Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kenvue by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 280,591 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.