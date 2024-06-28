ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,603,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $330,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $44.00 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

