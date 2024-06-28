Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRGY. Mizuho increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 2.20.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

