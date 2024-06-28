ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 54.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

