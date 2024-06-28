51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of COE stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.28.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

