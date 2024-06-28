51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of COE stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.28.
