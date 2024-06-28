Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 432,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,987 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 58,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

