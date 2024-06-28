CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,850,000 after buying an additional 986,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CBIZ by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,545 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CBIZ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,088,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

