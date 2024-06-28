CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Shares of CBZ stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.91.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
