CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $423.64.

CACI stock opened at $434.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. CACI International has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $439.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 13.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 39.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CACI International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

