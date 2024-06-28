Robert W. Baird Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $74.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.30 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.17.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $62.38 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.