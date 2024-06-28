BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CLSA started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.33.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.55. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 534.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

