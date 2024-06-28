Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $70.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

