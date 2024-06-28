Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,224,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 207,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

CWB stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

