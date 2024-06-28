Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TBIL opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.