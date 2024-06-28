Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,403 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

