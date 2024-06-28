Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,933 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 138,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $78.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

