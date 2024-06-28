Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after acquiring an additional 832,388 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.82. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
