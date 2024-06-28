iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 113.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.