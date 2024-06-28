Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 545.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,844,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,443 shares of company stock worth $4,148,987. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $142.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $206.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

