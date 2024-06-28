73 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $1,150,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 247.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 102.8% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP opened at $430.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $428.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $446.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

