Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 371.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $168.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

