Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 490.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $385.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.76 and a 200-day moving average of $464.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

