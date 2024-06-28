IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $801,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.05% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TNA opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $43.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.