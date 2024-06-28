SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 583.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

