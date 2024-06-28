13,493 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

