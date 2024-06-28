Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $129,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,907,061.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,354,583 shares of company stock worth $19,636,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

