Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

