Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,919,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,978,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,549,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

