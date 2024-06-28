Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 49,892 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 49,892 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 894,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $317.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

