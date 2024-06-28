Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $38,000 Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVAC shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $3.36 on Friday. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $752.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

