Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 753,574 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Himax Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 3,641.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 394,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 384,298 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 307,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 49,538 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $8.32 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 174.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

