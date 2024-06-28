Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 3,789 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 785.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

PGRE stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $991.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.07%.

PGRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

