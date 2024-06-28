Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,188 Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,188 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $14,618,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,780 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 15.1% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,299,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HBM. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

View Our Latest Report on HBM

About Hudbay Minerals

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.