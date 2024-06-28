Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TV. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TV opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $939.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.34%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.