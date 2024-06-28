Ballentine Partners LLC Has $152,000 Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $3.73 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

