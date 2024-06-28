14,855 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRK opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.