FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

FINV opened at $4.64 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.