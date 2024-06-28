International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,341,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,600,000 after acquiring an additional 709,879 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 266,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 444,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 231,690 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE AG opened at $5.95 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.43.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

